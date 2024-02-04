From Jharkhand's new chief minister to Big Boss, have you been tracking the news this week? Take The Quint's Weekend Quiz To Find Out How Up-to-Date You Are!
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
From Jharkhand's new chief minister to Big Boss, have you been tracking the news this week? Take The Quint's Weekend Quiz To Find Out How Up-to-Date You Are!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)