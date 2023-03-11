From the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to the Women's Premier League 2023, have you been tracking the news this week?
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
From the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to the Women's Premier League 2023, have you been tracking the news this week? Take The Quint's weekend quiz to find out how up-to-date you are.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)