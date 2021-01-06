Does India Have Enough Syringes for the COVID Vaccination Drive?

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sole body representing India’s syringe and needle manufacturers vowed to support the country’s coronavirus vaccination programme. So, how prepared are they to meet the surge once the vaccines are rolled out?

Around 180 crore syringes will be needed to vaccinate at least 60 percent of the Indian population, according to initial estimates.

Even as the spotlight has remained on the vaccines themselves – India has so far granted emergency use authorisations to Bharat BioTech’s Covaxin and the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, and is planning to start the vaccination drive 13 January onwards – syringe manufacturers have ramped up production capabilities to meet the vast number of inoculations needed to control the pandemic.