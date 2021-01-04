Best COVID Vaccination Plan for India? A Premium ‘Tatkal’ Scheme

Hey everybody, Happy New Year!

Gosh, never before in my living memory have we waited so anxiously for one year, the horrible 2020, to end and a brand new one – 2021 – to start.

BUT but but, 2021 can only be happy and healthy if and only if we successfully vaccinate the bulk of our population so that COVID-19 is well and truly vanquished!

Now, in India, we need to consider FIVE critical issues to mount a truly effective vaccination programme.