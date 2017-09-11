Swami Vivekananda: The Man Who Propagated Tolerance 128 Years Ago

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark Swami Vivekananda's birthday. It was originally published on 12 June 2018.)

On 11 September 1893, Swami Vivekananda delivered his famous speech at the ‘Parliament of the World's Religions’ in Chicago.

The spectacular event gave birth to a formal dialogic exchange between all the religions of the world, especially of the Orient with the Occident.