Bhopal: 4 Suspected Terrorists Taken Into Custody; Had Explosives, Say Cops

Four people, suspected of being terrorists, were taken into custody from the Aishbagh and Karond areas of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, police sources said on Sunday, 13 March. The operation took place late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The sources further said that explosive devices, laptops, and religious literature were also recovered from the two places. According to the official press note, the four have been identified as Fazhar Ali, Mohammad Akeel, Zahuruddin, and Fazhar Jainulabdeen.