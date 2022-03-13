Bhopal: 4 Suspected Terrorists Taken Into Custody; Had Explosives, Say Cops

The house in Karond from where some of the men were arrested.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Four people, suspected of being terrorists, were taken into custody from the Aishbagh and Karond areas of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, police sources said on Sunday, 13 March. The operation took place late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
The sources further said that explosive devices, laptops, and religious literature were also recovered from the two places. According to the official press note, the four have been identified as Fazhar Ali, Mohammad Akeel, Zahuruddin, and Fazhar Jainulabdeen.
Nearly 60 police officers arrived at the Aishbagh area of Bhopal at around 3:30 am on Sunday, and the men were taken into custody subsequently. However, the Aishbagh police station wasn't involved in the operation, which was carried out by the central intelligence agencies.
The owner of the house in the multistorey building in Aishbagh, Nayab Jahan, told the media that she didn't know the men were terrorists and that they mostly kept to themselves.
"They were recommended by a computer mechanic who told us that they are needy students and are studying here. So I rented out the flat to them. They mostly kept to themselves," Nayab Jahan said.
Meanwhile, another neighbour said that the accused had been living there for almost a year and a half.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)