4 Terror Suspects Arrested With Explosives From Haryana's Karnal

Desi pistol, 31 live ammunition rounds, three iron containers with explosives and nearly Rs 1.3 lakh have been recovered.
(Photo: Twitter/Punjab Police)
Four suspected terrorists were detained with explosives and ammunition from a toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal, police said on Thursday, 5 May.
The accused persons were identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder, and Bhupinder. All four are residents of Punjab, ANI reported the police as saying.
Punjab Police also put a tweet, saying, "In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police and Haryana Police arrested 4 persons today at Karnal with the recovery of 3 IEDs weighing 2.5 Kg each and one pistol. Further investigation is on."
The accused, arrested in Karnal's Bastara toll plaza, were allegedly going to deliver explosives to Telangana's Adilabad, and had dropped explosives earlier in Maharashtra's Nanded.
"Desi pistol, 31 live ammunition (rounds), three iron containers with explosives and nearly Rs 1.3 lakh have been recovered," said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Karnal Ram Poonia.
He added that Gurpreet received explosives from across the border with the help of a drone in Punjab's Ferozepur.
Gupta added that the accused persons would be produced before a court and taken on police remand, after which they will be questioned in detail.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)