Tunnel From Pakistan Found in Jammu, Terror Attack on Amarnath Yatra Foiled: BSF

(Photo: PTI)
A cross-border tunnel was detected along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday, 4 May. The tunnel had been part of a plan to attack the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the BSF said.
"Today, alert troops of BSF Jammu detected a tunnel along Samba International Border area, thwarting the nefarious designs of Pakistan," the security forces said in a tweet, sharing photos of the tunnel.
The freshly dug tunnel, which is 150 m long, originated from Pakistan and was found under the Chak Faquira border outpost in Samba on Wednesday evening, BSF officials said. It is believed to have been used by the two suicide bombers of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group to slip across the border, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The underground burrow was found during a massive anti-tunneling operation launched in the region after two JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu's Sunjwan on 22 April. It was established during an investigation that the terrorists had entered India from somewhere in Samba, news agency ANI reported.
"With the detection of this tunnel, BSF-Jammu has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath yatra," BSF DIG SPS Sandhu was quoted as saying by PTI.
The tunnel is being examined in detail, and an alert has been sounded in the Jammu region.
In a statement, the BSF said that four other such tunnels have been detected in the past 1.5 years.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
