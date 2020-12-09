SSR Case: NCB Detains Drug Kingpin, Seizes Supplies Worth 2.5 Cr

In a massive crackdown on a drug syndicate in Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 December, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested alleged drug peddler Regel Mahakal and detained the alleged kingpin of the syndicate, Azam Sheikh Jumman.
This is the biggest seizure in connection with the drug investigation that was started after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Supplier Regel Mahakal allegedly sold drugs to Anuj Keshwani, another accused in the case who was arrested in September. Keshwani had been arrested after another alleged dealer, Kaizan Ebrahim, disclosed his name and claimed that the former was his supplier for contrabands.
Earlier, Rhea, Showik, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, were arrested by the NCB in the drugs-related case pertaining to Sushant’s death case.
While Rhea got bail in October, Showik was granted bail on 2 December.
Since the NCB began its probe into allegations of drug supply and consumption in the Bollywood film industry, actors like Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and others have been summoned and questioned by the agency.
