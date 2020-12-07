PIL Filed in SC Questioning Delay in CBI Probe Into SSR Case

A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court questioning the silence on the part of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the status of its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The petition, filed jointly by Mumbai resident Puneet Kaur Dhanda and her husband, Supreme Court advocate Vineet Dhanda, has urged the court to direct the agency to complete investigation in two months and submit a report, says Times Now.
The plea contended that "the top court posed serious faith on the premier investigative agency of the country and directed an investigation into the unnatural death of late actor as his death shook the entire country and even fans abroad". Yet, it argued, four months on the CBI is yet to conclude its investigation.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. On 19 August, the Supreme Court passed an order for a CBI enquiry into the matter.
"The CBI is not acting responsibly in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case," said the plea.
The petitioners said, "Even in serious offences like murder, the law stipulates filing of chargesheets in 90 days but in the present case, the premier investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe".
(With inputs from IANS and Times Now)
Published: 07 Dec 2020,04:17 PM IST