2 NCB Officers Suspended For Helping Bharti Singh Get Bail: Report

Bharti Singh and Harsh were arrested on 21 November by the NCB for alleged possession and consumption of drugs following a search conducted at their residence. The agency is probing alleged use of drugs by the entertainment industry. They were granted bail by a Mumbai court after two days.

As per the report by NDTV, no NCB officers were present in court during the hearing. The court reportedly granted bail without hearing NCB's arguments. This has led to the probe agency challenging the bail granted to Singh and Limbachiyaa in the NDPS special court.

The report states that the suspended officers' roles are being investigated.

(With inputs from NDTV)