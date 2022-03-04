'Provide Helplines for Indian Students Stranded in Ukraine': SC Tells Centre

The Centre, represented by Attorney General of India (A-G) KK Venugopal, assured the court of its swift efforts and said that it had already evacuated around 17,000 Indian students from war-torn Ukraine.
The Supreme Court told the central government on Friday, 4 March, that it was deeply concerned about the lives of Indian students who were still stranded in war-hit Ukraine, news agency ANI reported.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, also asked the Centre to facilitate proper communication between the stranded students and their families through the provision of helplines.
The A-G told the bench that the Centre was equally concerned about the well-being of the stranded students, adding that it was leaving no stone unturned to bring them back.
Asking the court to leave the task to the government, Venugopal cited the example of the Kuwait War in 1990, during which lakhs of Indians were evacuated in operations launched by the government.
The bench, in its reply, said that it appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Centre, but said it had to speak out due to immense concern about the safety of the trapped students, reported ANI.
The plea had stated that more than 250 students were trapped along with Ahana in the conflict zone.
The top court on Thursday had asked the A-G to use his "good offices" to ensure the safe return of the students.
Venugopal said that he had already contacted PK Mishra, principal secretary to PM Modi, to look into the situation, who then passed on the message to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia overseeing the evacuation efforts in Romania.
(With inputs from ANI.)