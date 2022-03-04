'Provide Helplines for Indian Students Stranded in Ukraine': SC Tells Centre

The Supreme Court told the central government on Friday, 4 March, that it was deeply concerned about the lives of Indian students who were still stranded in war-hit Ukraine, news agency ANI reported.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, also asked the Centre to facilitate proper communication between the stranded students and their families through the provision of helplines.

The Centre, represented by Attorney General of India (A-G) KK Venugopal, assured the court of its swift efforts and said that it had already evacuated around 17,000 Indian students from Ukraine.