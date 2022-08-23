‘Abusive’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Baba Ramdev for Comments on Allopathy

Baba Ramdev.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Baba Ramdev)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 23 August, pulled up Baba Ramdev for his derogatory, "abusive" comments on allopathy and other systems of medicine, while promoting his Ayurveda brand Patanjali.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, while hearing a petition moved by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Ramdev's contentious statements on allopathic medicines, their doctors and COVID-19 vaccines, issued notices to the Union government and Patanjali Ayurved.
“Why is Baba Ramdev accusing Allopathy Doctors? He popularised yoga. Good. But he should not criticize other systems. What is the guarantee that what he follows will cure everything?" CJI Ramana asked the bench, which also included justices CT Ravi Kumar and Hima Kohli.
As the second wave of COVID-19 ravaged the country killing thousands, the Yoga guru reportedly called allopathy a "stupid and bankrupt" science.
"Lakhs of people have died because of allopathic medicines, far more than those who died because they did not get treatment or oxygen," he was heard saying in a video.
He had also claimed that several doctors in India died even after getting both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The topmost doctors' association had retorted saying he had damaged the reputation of practitioners of allopathy and modern medicine, while they were striving to save lives during the pandemic.
This is, however, not the only time that Ramdev has been chided for making controversial statements.
Last week, the Delhi High Court expressed concern over his statement about US President Joe Biden testing positive for COVID-19 despite a booster dose, thereby questioning the efficacy of allopathy.
"People are being named. It can have international consequences for our relations, country's relations with foreign countries…. leaders are being named which will affect our good relations with foreign nations," Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said, according to Live Law.
“You are welcome to have your followers and disciples and people who believe you but don’t mislead the public by saying more than what is official… concern is to save the good name and reputation of Ayurveda. My aim [also] is nobody should be misled against allopathy,” the high court observed on 17 August, according to The Hindustan Times.
The court was hearing a case filed by doctors’ associations, accusing Ramdev of misleading the public by questioning the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations.
