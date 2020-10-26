Hathras: SC Verdict on PIL for Court Monitored CBI Probe on 27 Oct

The PIL also seeks the transfer of the case from the UP government to Delhi. The Quint A Supreme Court bench will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday, 27 October, on a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT investigation into the Hathras case. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) India The PIL also seeks the transfer of the case from the UP government to Delhi.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday, 27 October, on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT investigation into the alleged gang rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras. The PIL, filed by social activist Satyama Dubey and advocates Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav, also seeks the transfer of the case from the UP government to Delhi, over its alleged failure to take strict action against the accused. The apex court on 15 October had reserved its orders on the petition and suggested the Allahabad High Court supervise the probe.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, on behalf of the state government, had informed the SC that the UP government had accepted the demand for a court-monitored probe and did not object to periodic reports being filed, Hindustan Times reported.

“We are here as an ultimate supervisory authority. Let the Allahabad High Court supervise investigation. Ultimately, we are here for any decision,” the bench had said, according to the report.

In a hearing that was reportedly crowded by activists, women’s groups, Dalit organisations, upper caste groups, as well as the accused, the CJI-led bench concluded saying, “We do not need any further complication. Judgment reserved.”