Hathras Case: Marksheet of One of the Accused Shows He is Minor

As per the marksheet, he will turn 18 on 2 December 2020. Asmita Nandy A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a CBI probe or SIT investigation under a sitting or former Supreme Court or High Court judge in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) India As per the marksheet, he will turn 18 on 2 December 2020.

In a major turn of events in the Hathras alleged gang-rape and murder, a marksheet of one of the accused shows that he was a minor at the time of the alleged crime. According to the accused’s state board exam marksheet, which The Quint has accessed, he will turn 18 on 2 December 2020. The 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted in her village in Hathras on 14 September after which she succumbed to her injuries on 29 September. She had alleged rape and named all four accused in her dying declaration to the magistrate.

The accused’s brother told The Quint that the CBI team had collected the marksheet only on 14 October, almost a month after UP Police arrested him. He, along with the three other accused, are currently lodged in the Aligarh jail. The CBI officer, probing the matter, said, “I cannot say anything on the matter at the moment. We are conducting our investigations.” This also points towards lapses in the UP Police’s initial investigation. According to the revamped Juvenile Justice Act 2015, minors in the age group of 16-18 can be tried as adults if they commit heinous crimes. The crime will be examined by the Juvenile Justice Board to ascertain if the crime was committed as a 'child' or an 'adult'. The accused have been charged with rape, murder and SC/ST (Amendment) Act. Speaking to The Quint, the victim’s cousin brother said, “The documents must be verified properly. We hope to get justice but we will accept whatever the law says.”