Can’t Allow Full Waiver of Interest, Extension of Moratorium: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 23 March, said that no direction can be issued to the Centre or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to announce particular financial packages or relief and that a waiver of complete interest during the moratorium period cannot be granted, reported Livemint.

However, the apex court added that no interest on interest or compound interest will be charged from any borrower during the loan moratorium period of six months, and denied an extension of the moratorium period.