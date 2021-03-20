SC Asks: For How Many Generations Will Reservation Continue? 

Rohatgi, who was pleading for a reconsideration of the 50 percent cap imposed by the Indra Sawhney judgment, argues that courts should leave it to states to fix reservation quotas in view of the changed circumstances, and the Mandal judgment was premised on census of 1931, a PTI report stated.

Arguing in favour of the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, Rohatgi referred to various aspects of the Mandal judgement, also known as Indra Sawhney case. He said the Centre's decision to grant a 10 percent quota to people from economically weaker section also breached the 50 percent cap.

According to the LiveLaw report, the pleas before the Constitution Bench challenge the Bombay High Court’s judgment passed in June 2019 and submit that the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, which provides for 12 percent and 13 percent quota to the Maratha community in education and jobs, respectively, violated the principles laid in the case of Indra Sawhney v. Union of India (1992) as per which the apex court capped the reservation limit at 50 percent.

The Bombay High Court, while upholding the Maratha quota, held that the 16 percent reservation is not justifiable and ruled that reservation should not exceed 12 percent in employment and 13 percent in education, as recommended by the State Backward Commission.

Rohatgi, in his arguments, submitted that in 70 years, the country had not reached close to its ideal goal and that was the reason for the Constitutional amendments.