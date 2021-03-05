Tandav: Interim Protection From Arrest for Amazon Prime Video Head

The Supreme Court on Friday, 5 March, granted interim protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video's India creative head Aparna Purohit in the case pertaining to the web series Tandav, saying she will not be arrested provided she cooperates with the investigation.

The bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan also observed during the hearing that the new OTT rules have no teeth to prosecute and are only regulatory in nature, as it asked the Centre to consider framing a law instead of mere guidelines.