SC Bars Sharing of Virtual Court Hearing Links Via WhatsApp Groups

The Supreme Court will not be making use of WhatsApp groups to share video conference links of the court hearings, the court registry said on Saturday, 27 February.

In a circular that was uploaded on the apex court’s official website, the registry said the said video conference links will be shared through registered email ids as well as by SMS on registered mobile numbers of advocates-on-record and party-in-persons.

Mentioning the reason of the development, the circular stated, “...due to new guidelines or regulations issued by Government of India pertaining to Social media Apps and OTT Platforms. In these circumstances and in partial modification of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) dated 04th July, 2020 for Ld. Advocate/Party-in-person for eFiling, Mentioning, Listing and Video Conferencing Hearing published on website.”