Online Regulation Vests Excessive Authority With Govt: Apar Gupta

Announcing new rules for social media companies and a code of ethics for OTT streaming platforms and digital news media, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, on Thursday, 25 February said they “are empowering the ordinary users of social media.”

The 30-page document, titled Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, define social media companies, suggest a three-tier mechanism for regulation of all online media, which confers blocking powers to an inter-ministerial committee.

Describing the rules as a “soft touch mechanism”, Union Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said they will be implemented in three months’ time.

A close reading of the Rules, however, indicates that they don’t “empower users” as much as they strip freedoms from online content platforms, particularly on what can be posted and what can be shown.