Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Pointing out that at no point in his political history has Prime Minister Modi “looked as bad as he does today”, Tavleen Singh, in her column for The Indian Express, stresses on the urgent need for a strong opposition party in India.

“One reason why the Prime Minister has got away with criminal mismanagement of the pandemic is because he has not been held to account by the only political party powerful enough at the national level to do this,” Singh writes and then goes on to highlight that the Congress party has been “dormant and invisible for months”.

Thus, as per Singh, even though PM Modi’s personal image has been sullied before the world, his ratings remain high because “our only other national party remains in doldrums”.