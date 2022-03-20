Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column in The Indian Express, P Chidambaram flags concerns about the economic situation in the country. He alleges that the scenario is not as optimistic as reports put out by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for February 2022 suggest.

He adds that even though the RBI is supposed to "speak frankly, even critically, about the management of the economy... I was left wondering if they (both the reports) had been written by the same hand!"

Speaking about the importance of "durable" development in India, Chidambaram says: