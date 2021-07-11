Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

As the law saw it, Swamy’s case was a case study of ‘He had it coming’, writes Indrajit Hazra in The Times of India on the death of Father Stan Swamy, a human rights activist who was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly being one of the key conspirators in the Bhima Koregaon violence on 1 January 2018.

That is the only way one can come to terms with Swamy's bail on medical grounds being rejected on 23 October 2020, Hazra says.