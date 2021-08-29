Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Former finance Minister P Chidambaram, in a critical take for The Indian Express, flags a slew of concerns pertaining to the new National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). These range from concerns over the NMP creating monopolies — “or, at best, duopolies” — in key sectors, to the “conspirational manner” in which the Modi government “hatched” this plan.
Pointing out that the United States is deliberating on laws and other measures to contain monopolistic and unfair trade practices, South Korea is cracking down on its chaebols and China is taking action against some of its technology companies, Chidambaram writes:
In her column for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh argues that last week’s deadly bomb explosion in Kabul is “a reminder that India needs to fortify her defences in a region that is becoming increasingly poisoned with violence and hatred.” In the same piece, however, she also welcomes the recently unveiled National Monetisation Policy, dubbing the public sector “a bottomless pit that sucks up money.”
In a bid to keep “jihadist terrorism in Kashmir” at bay, Singh suggests “restoring full statehood, holding elections and making Kashmiris realise that economic prosperity is more useful than religion.” In defence of the NMP she writes:
Rahul Verma, in his opinion piece for Hindustan Times, argues that moves such as sub-categorisation and a caste census will have a deep, but unpredictable, impact and may potentially “irreversibly change the nature and character of Indian democracy.”
Tracing the political developments that led to the emerging debate on a caste census, he also argues that “it is not clear at the moment who will be the eventual winners and losers from the exercise.” This, as per him, is owing to a range of factors including how political jostling shapes the mechanics of the caste census.
Expressing fears over a caste enumeration in census resulting in “a million mutinies”, Verma also writes:
Divya Goyal, in an article for The Indian Express, disentangles the identity conundrum often imposed on Afghan Sikhs and Hindus. Many of them assert: “‘We are Afghans’ and not ‘Indians’ or ‘Hindustanis’”, and while their clothes, language, food and culture all bear a distinct Afghan identity, Goyal observes: “The reality is that, like in case of most communities, history is interlinked.”
The author, thereby, delves into their unique identities—reflecting on how several, among them, have had to recently evacuate their homeland—and writes:
Sandip Roy, in an opinion piece for Times of India, pores over the “curry” conflict that has caused much annoyance among Indians and Indian-food-enthusiasts, after Pulitzer-winning columnist Gene Weingarten ranted against the Indian cuisine. Roy also pins blame for oversimplification of Indian food on curry power, and traces the genesis of its popularity to “Victorian memsahibs”.
TT Ram Mohan, in his piece for The Hindu, states that the government needs an Asset Monetisation Monitoring Authority to evaluate the execution of its Asset Monetisation programme, and that, the programme is fine if executed properly. “That is always a big if,” he adds.
The author also analyses how monetisation through the PPP route is fraught with problems, including how the “life of the asset, when it is returned to the government, may not be long.”
In conclusion, he argues:
Health economist Rio M John, in a piece for The Hindu, attempts to explain the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, as a majority of newly reported cases in India appear to emerge from the state.
Pointing out that ICMR’s most recent nationwide seroprevalence survey indicates that “Kerala had the highest proportion of the population still unexposed to the virus at that time”, John goes on to talk about a cocktail of factors that may be contributing to the Kerala COVID spike. These include inadequate prevalence of antibodies and the delayed arrival of the Delta variant in the state.
Further, the author, suggests:
In his piece for Hindustan Times, Karan Thapar decodes WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan’s remarks on how “India could have reached some sort of stage of endemicity”, as well as the reported (current) nation-wide decrease in COVID positive cases.
“It’s something to cheer about,” Thapar writes as he delves into sunny possibilities of India learning to live with the virus, with far fewer people taking seriously ill.
