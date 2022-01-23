Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Pivoting on Novak Djokovic, who has openly rejected COVID-19 vaccines, Sriram Veera, in his column for The Indian Express, shares how athletes from Michael Jordan to Don Bradman, have gotten precious about their bodies and relied on their own ways, to “extract elite performances”.

Veera writes, “The greatest batsman ever, Don Bradman, developed his unique way, which he attributed for his extraordinary hand-eye coordination. As a child, he would hurl a small golf ball at a rounded water tank. It would come back at odd, unpredictable angles, and he would try to hit them with a single stump. For hours, for days, and months."