UP Violence: What Went Down After Suleiman Died in ‘Police Firing’

Looking at a packed tin suitcase, Khatoon tells us how he had returned from his uncle's home in Noida with a new set of clothes for Sonu's wedding. "He brought a set of neatly folded clothes and asked me to keep it in my suitcase safely, he was going to wear it for the wedding. When his wedding finally happened a few weeks ago, I looked at his neatly folded clothes and thought about how handsome my son would have looked," Khatoon says, breaking down. His 46-year-old father comforts his wife and says that ever since Suleiman's death they have not been successful in finding a groom for their daughter Sana. "There was talk happening with a family, but all of it got cancelled. They stopped responding," Zahid said wearing a worried look on his face.

His sisters tell this reporter that he was always cracking jokes and teasing them. His parents say they had expectations from him, "Looking at him, we felt proud. He was a good child, respectful and studied hard. That is more than you can say about most kids growing up these days. He had a rare maturity." The family says they have not celebrated Eid or any festival ever since. "It is not easy. The way we lost him, none of this makes sense yet," his father tells this reporter. He adds how his son loved Nihari and Biryani, just like him, and couldn't stop himself from gorging on barfi and rasagulla too.