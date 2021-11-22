Sudhir Chaudhary Dropped From Abu Dhabi Event, UAE Princess Says 'Terrorist'

Zee News’ Sudhir Chaudhary has been dropped as a speaker from an Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants event after United Arab Emirates (UAE) princess Hend bint Faisal Al Qasim expressed her disappointment with his inclusion and called him an “intolerant terrorist.”

Later on, Qasim shared a letter on Twitter by members of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Abu Dhabi Chapter, and said in a tweet, “Sudheer Chaudhary dropped from the panel of speakers at the Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants.”

The letter says,