Had a Muslim Said What Kangana Did, UAPA Would Have Been Slapped: Owaisi

On 14 November, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at actor Kangana Ranaut saying that a mohatarama who received our highest civilian award, said in an interview that ‘India got its independence in 2014’.

Ranaut had earlier kicked off a controversy when she said that India had received its real freedom in 2014, referring to the Narendra Modi-led government assuming power in the 2014 general elections.