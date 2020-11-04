YouTuber Nizamul, with Half Million Followers, Held for Murder

YouTuber Nizamul and his two accomplices arrested for murdering his girlfriend’s 26-year-old brother. The Quint 24-year-old stuntman Nizamul Khan. | (Photo Courtesy: YouTube Screengrab) India YouTuber Nizamul and his two accomplices arrested for murdering his girlfriend’s 26-year-old brother.

YouTuber Nizamul Khan and his two accomplices were taken into custody for the murder of his girlfriend’s brother, Kamal Sharma. On 28 October, the 26-year-old Kamal was allegedly killed for disapproving the relationship of his sister and taking away her phone to prevent any contact between the couple, reported NDTV.

Nizamul Khan, a 24-year-old native of Amroha village, rose to fame for his YouTube videos of bike stunts. From 2014 to this day, his channel has gained a large following of 9 lakh and more subscribers. The police claims these videos amass an earning of at least Rs. 50,000 a month.

Shot Dead While Returning from Work

The police told NDTV that the brother, a Nithari village resident, opposed the relationship and had supposedly thrashed Khan and confiscated her sister’s phone. Khan reportedly paid two accomplices – Sumit Sharma, 24, and Amit Gupta, 23 – to stalk Kamal.

On 28 October, Kamal was returning from work on his two-wheeler, passing by Iskcon temple in Noida’s Sector 25. Khan allegedly followed him and shot him in the back and fled the scene of the crime. Kamal was taken to the district hospital, but he had already succumbed to his injuries by then. The police started investigating the crime after the autopsy revealed the bullet wound on his back.

Police Arrests Three Suspects

As reported by Hindustan Times, the police have recovered a country-made gun used in the crime, a live cartridge, one used cartridge and a mobile phone from their possession. the Noida Additional Commissioner of Police, Love Kumar, told NDTV that they are still investigating whether Nizamul’s girlfriend was also an accomplice to the crime. The police has rounded up the three suspects who were then produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times)