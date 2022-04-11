Students Protest Over JNU Violence in Delhi & Lucknow, 20 Allegedly Detained

Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) were detained on Monday, 11 April, as students were protesting outside the Delhi Police headquarters against the violence that broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
As per the All India Students Association (AISA), twenty protesters were detained from Sardar Patel Bhavan and were taken to the Tughlaq Road Police Station. Further, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been called in to contain the situation.
"Where was this police when ABVP barged into JNU and attacked students?" a statement by AISA said.
Clashes had broken out between students of JNU on Sunday night over the serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami, with AISA and JNU Students' Union alleging that the ABVP had assaulted students who who were on the mess committee.
Meanwhile, student protests over the unrest in JNU have been reported from other parts of the country as well.
Students of the Lucknow University marched against "the ABVP hooliganism" in JNU campus, a press statement by the students of the university said.
AISA Lucknow president, Prachi, said, "resistance that was shown by students of JNU yesterday is not only against imposition of some food code on people but to save the cultural diversity amidst rising incidents of communal hatred and fascistic onslaughts in our country."
NSUI LU unit Convenor Vishal also condemned the incident.
The JNU Students' Association (JNUSU) has blamed the ABVP for "forcing and attacking the mess committee to change the dinner menu and exclude the usual non-vegetarian items in it for all students." On the other hand, the ABVP has accused 'leftists' of creating ruckus and obstructing a Ram Navami pooja celebration.
The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against unknown ABVP students under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman) 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) a probe is on to evidence and identify culprits.
Meanwhile, the JNU administration said on Monday that it will "not tolerate" any violence on campus.
