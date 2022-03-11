Flight Carrying Students Evacuated From Ukraine's Sumy Lands in Delhi

The last group of Indian students who were evacuated from Sumy to Poland finally made it back to India on Friday, 11 March.

An Air India flight from Rzeszow, a city in southeastern Poland, arrived in Delhi in the morning, officials said.

The flight had left Rzeszow at around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday, 10 March, and landed in the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5:45 am on Friday, they added.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur received the students at the airport.

Another flight landed at 8:40 am.