Student Activist Lynched to Death in Assam's Jorhat, Police Arrests 13

The police, upon reaching the site of the accident, had taken the three assaulted men to the hospital, where Bhuyan was declared dead.

“We have arrested 13 people including the prime accused Neeraj Das, who is known to be a habitual offender,” Jain was quoted as saying by The Indian Express, adding though there were several onlookers at the time of the brawl, “no one intervened.”

The deceased had been serving as the education secretary of AASU's Golaghat district unit education secretary, PTI reported.