Student Activist Lynched to Death in Assam's Jorhat, Police Arrests 13

Thirteen people have been arrested in a case concerning the lynching of a student leader in Assam's Jorhat on Monday, 29 November.
Twenty-eight-year-old All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader Animesh Bhuyan was allegedly lynched by a group of people on Monday, after a heated argument following a road accident.
"The old man's son and some of his friends were present at the parking lot. They rushed to the spot and started an argument with Bhuyan and the two persons accompanying him accusing them of causing the accident. More people joined and the incident soon escalated into a full blown physical attack," Superintendent of Police Ankur Jain told PTI.
The police, upon reaching the site of the accident, had taken the three assaulted men to the hospital, where Bhuyan was declared dead.
“We have arrested 13 people including the prime accused Neeraj Das, who is known to be a habitual offender,” Jain was quoted as saying by The Indian Express, adding though there were several onlookers at the time of the brawl, “no one intervened.”
The deceased had been serving as the education secretary of AASU's Golaghat district unit education secretary, PTI reported.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he has directed the Assam Police to file the charge sheet in the lynching case within one month. Sarma also noted that an ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the Bhuyan's kin.
"We are deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic death of a young man named Animesh Bhuiyan in a tragic incident in Jorhat," the chief minister said in a tweet in Assamese.
"Dr Ranoz Peguve, Senior Minister of our Government, has visited the bereaved family and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved. The government will issue a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family," he added.
