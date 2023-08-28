'Stripped Us, Urinated In Mouth': Horrific Ordeal of 4 Maharashtra Dalit Boys

Tribhuvan, who was not in the village when the incident took place, was approached by Maghade upon his return.

"They showed me the video. Even when I was with them, they were constantly getting calls from Galande and the other accused to try to persuade them to not approach the police and bury the hatchet. If they would have returned to the village without telling the police, there was a possibility of them being harassed and pressurised by the families of the accused. Hence, I first took them to Shrirampur civil hospital for treatment and got them admitted. We approached the police who took their statements the next day and we got the FIR registered," he said.

However, there is no clarity yet if any of the victims were actually responsible for any theft.

The six accused have been identified as Yuvraj Galande, Manoj Bodkhe, Pappu Parkhe, Deepak Gaikwad, Durgesh Vaidya, and Raju Borge.

Speaking to The Quint, investigating officer Dashrat Chaudhary said that four of the six accused have been arrested so far while two are still absconding.