'Will Take Stern Action Against Groups Making Provocative Statements': K'taka CM

After unrest in Karnataka in light of right-wing organisations campaigning to boycott Muslim traders in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in a statement on Tuesday, 12 April, that while fringe groups issuing provoking statements is “not a big issue”, stern action will be taken against all who try to take law and order into their own hands.

Meanwhile, BJP minister BS Yediyurappa (BSY) condemned the increasing cases of communal violence in the state and warned miscreants to allow Muslims to live "peacefully and respectfully".

"There are no communal tension, few fringe groups making provoking statement is not a big issue," CM Bommai said.

He added,