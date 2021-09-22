States To Provide Rs 50,000 Ex Gratia for Each COVID Death: Centre to SC

The kin of those Indian citizens who have succumbed to COVID-19 will receive Rs 50,000 ex gratia compensation from the state governments. Image used for representational purposes only.
The kin of those Indian citizens who have succumbed to COVID-19 will receive Rs 50,000 ex gratia compensation from the state governments, the union government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 September.
The kin of persons who lost their lives to COVID-19 while engaged in relief operations or preparedness activities will also be compensated, as per the guidelines recommended by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) or the district administration would be responsible for the disbursement of the ex-gratia compensation.
"All claims must be settled within 30 days of submission of required documents, and disbursed through Aadhar linked Direct Benefit Transfer procedures," the affidavit further stated.
India has recorded 4.45 lakh deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 22 September.
