Bail Rejection is Shocking: 2,500 Demand Stan Swamy Release 

Over 2,500 people from India and abroad have signed a letter expressing “shock” at the rejection of 84-year-old Stan Swamy’s bail and have demanded his release from jail.

The signatories have also demanded dropping charges against the Dalit and tribal rights activist under the Unlawful Activites Prevention Act (UAPA) and a “return to the norm where bail is the rule, not the exception”.

Swamy was arrested on 8 October 2020 in the Bhima Koregaon case and has languished in jail since. His bail application was rejected by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on 22 March.

The letter, describing Stan Swamy as “a symbol of the plight of thousands of undertrial prisoners who languish in jail for years under fabricated UAPA charges”, asserted that the conviction rate in UAPA is “extremely low”, and thereby, “confirming that many of the charges are baseless”.