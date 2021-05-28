‘Blind Leaders Immune’: St Stephen’s Principal on Student’s Death

After Satyam Jha, a first-year BA (Hons) History student of St Stephen’s College, succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Kota in Rajasthan on 25 May, college principal John Verghese wrote an anguished note on the institute’s website.

Describing the 19-year-old as a “brilliant student” with “immense potential”, Varghese wrote about the student who died without being able to step onto the campus he had studied so hard to get into.