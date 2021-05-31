Exams Amid COVID: Are Law Schools Turning a Blind Eye to Students?

Despite the second wave of COVID-19 ravaging India, the country’s top law schools remain detached from reality in an absurd display of normalcy, proceeding with the conduct of examinations despite repeated protests by students.
On 29 April, my batchmate lost his mother to COVID-19. On 30 April, he wrote his examination for Constitutional law as a COVID-19 patient and an orphan.
This is not an exceptional instance from National Law University, Lucknow. Law schools across India are conducting examinations unmoved by the ferocity of the unrelenting second wave.
In a survey of 25 law schools, responses were received from students of 17 National Law Universities (NLUs), 3 non-NLU government law schools, and 5 private law schools. The survey focussed on the second wave’s impact on the examinations organised or scheduled between April and June, 2021. This period was selected since an exponential rise in COVID cases was recorded in April, and is expected to last until June.
Each respondent indicated that their university had either organised, or scheduled an examination between April and June. Prima facie, the catastrophic second wave is seemingly not sufficient for universities to consider postponing or cancelling exams.
The above chart also considers Internal Assessments (project submissions, presentations, vivas) as examinations. If solely written submissions are considered as examinations, 21 of the 25 universities had notified a written examination – either exclusively or in addition to an internal assessment. Only four universities did not have a written examination in the period.
University administrations often turn a blind eye to students’ demands. Such attitudes only aggravate in a remote environment, where the difficulty of gathering consensus among students is supplemented by their inability to present a convincing stand before the administration.
Physical protests and gatherings that invite media coverage are inevitably replaced by silent emails, which are either met with cold replies or not acknowledged.
15 of the 21 law schools registered an unfavourable response from the students (71%).
This refers to a full-scale protest, boycott of the examinations or representations made before university administrations. 80% private law schools and 69% government law schools registered such responses.
This LinkedIn thread by a student at SLS Noida, reproduced with permission, states that the proctored examination shall be accompanied by an Artificial Intelligence system that shall flag any aberration, including bathroom breaks being disallowed.
The three examples above are only a tip of the iceberg. Social media is teeming with requests from students imploring their universities to postpone examinations at least until there's a modicum of normalcy.
Both ILNU Ahmedabad and SLS Noida have not provided respite to students. In contrast, mounting media pressure finally got NLU Jodhpur to suspend their classes and change the format of the end-semester examinations.
Of the 15 law schools that registered a protest, relaxations were provided in 8. However, in most of the cases, such relaxations were inadequate and insufficient. For example, SLS Hyderabad provided an extension of 10 days for Internal Assessment, but refused any relief for written examinations.
Some institutes, such as NLU Lucknow, have allowed students who miss the examinations to attempt them again in an offline format once the University reopens. The problem with such an approach is that it does not consider the vast difference between an online and offline educational set-up. Characteristics of online classes such as low attendance, diminished teacher-student interactions and inefficient dissemination of knowledge lead to an unintended disparity between students who attempt the same examination offline and online, privileging the latter.
It is therefore, latently discriminatory to state that allowing students an offline re-examination amounts to equal opportunity.
Not all is lost though, with some universities shining as a beacon of hope amidst the darkness of apathy.
NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad conducted multiple stakeholder meetings after protests, where additional relaxations were provided.
However, these reliefs are far and few. They emanate not from recognising students’ rights but from understanding students’ needs. This is problematic, since not every university is as sympathetic to students.
Unless an academically conducive environment is legally recognised as a prerequisite to learning and assessment, the final decision shall remain in the hands of apathetic administrations, whose only concern is to stick to an academic calendar rather than constructive pedagogy.
These above statistics and examples overlook the impact on mental health, at a time when the reality feels dystopian as we lose our loved ones to COVID-19.
Indian law schools do not have a uniform governing framework, with each university making autonomous administrative decisions. However, their policies are subject to directions from the Bar Council of India, which is the regulatory body for legal education.
While the BCI has been silent throughout 2021, there can be no later time to break its nonchalance. The BCI must step up to protect the legitimate interest of thousands of law students amidst this humanitarian crisis, who are asking for nothing more than respite and empathy from their places of learning.
(The author is a student of law at National Law University, Lucknow. He writes on human rights, policy and Constitutional law. He tweets at @VanajVidyan, and can be reached at vanajvidyan@gmail.com. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
Published: 31 May 2021,07:40 PM IST