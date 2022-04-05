No Diesel, 15-Hour-Long Power Cuts as Sri Lanka Reels Under Emergency

Sri Lanka is hit by diesel shortage and long power cuts. The country declared
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Reporter: Smitha TK
Since 1 April, a nationwide public emergency has been declared in Sri Lanka following violent protests outside the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.
Rajapaksa said the decision to impose the state emergency was made in the "interests of public security."
Over the past two years, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a serious blow to Sri Lanka's economy.
Diesel – the main fuel for buses and commercial vehicles has been unavailable at stations across the island for over a week, crippling livelihoods and public transport.
Power cuts lasting over 13 hours were imposed – the longest cut since 1996 when a strike by the state employees caused a 72-hour-long black out.
A consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel from India reached Sri Lanka on 2 April, the fourth such assistance from New Delhi, to mitigate the spike in power cuts.
Rajapaksa said the decision to impose the state emergency was made in the "interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community." The island nation is struggling with an ongoing economic crisis that has impacted the supply of basic goods such a food, medicine and fuel.
People holding everyday items and protesting the spike in prices.
People standing in long queues to refill fuel cylinders.
Over the past two years, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a serious blow to Sri Lanka's economy, as the tourism sector was the main revenue source for the country.
People standing in long queues to refill fuel cylinders.
Rajapaksa said the decision to impose the state emergency was made in the "interests of public security."
Currency reserves have slumped 70 percent in the past two years to $2.31 billion, Reuters reported. Sri Lanka has to repay about $4 billion in debt over the rest of this year, including a $1 billion international sovereign bond that matures in July.
The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a serious blow to Sri Lanka's economy over the past two years.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)