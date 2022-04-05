No Diesel, 15-Hour-Long Power Cuts as Sri Lanka Reels Under Emergency

Diesel – the main fuel for buses and commercial vehicles has been unavailable at stations across the island for over a week, crippling livelihoods and public transport.

Power cuts lasting over 13 hours were imposed – the longest cut since 1996 when a strike by the state employees caused a 72-hour-long black out.

A consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel from India reached Sri Lanka on 2 April, the fourth such assistance from New Delhi, to mitigate the spike in power cuts.