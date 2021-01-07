SpiceJet to Operate 21 New Domestic, Int’l Flights from 12 Jan

Indian budget airline SpiceJet on Wednesday, 6 January, announced that it will be launching 21 new domestic and international flights in a phased manner from 12 January.

In a statement, the airline said these flights will include four new services connecting Jharsuguda in Odisha besides a host of operations enhancing connectivity between metro and non-metro cities. The airline will also now introduce two weekly flights from Mumbai to Ras Al-Khaimah which will be effective from 15 January 2021.

The airline will also increase frequency on the Delhi-Ras Al-Khaimah sector to four flights a week. Additionally, it will also launch new flights on Kolkata-Kochi and Kochi-Delhi sectors.