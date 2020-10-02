Hathras Case: SP, 4 Other Cops Suspended Amid Protests

Five policemen, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Deputy Superintended of Police (DSP) of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras were suspended on Friday, 2 October.



In the Hathras case, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to suspend the SP, DSP, Inspector and some others officials, based on the preliminary investigation report, reported ANI, citing the Chief Minister’s office (CMO).



Further, according to CMO, narco polygraph tests of SP and DSP will also be conducted

CM Should Not Deflect His Responsibility: Priyanka Gandhi

Tweeting about the suspension, Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday, asked UP CM Yogi Adityanath:

“What will happen if you suspend some pieces? On whose order did the victim of Hathras, her family suffer grief? The phone records of Hathras DM, SP should be made public. The Chief Minister should not try to deflect his responsibility. The country is watching.”

More Details

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 1 October, took suo motu cognisance of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras incident, where a 19-year-old Dalit woman died after being allegedly gang-raped by four men. The court had sought response from top UP officials, including Director General of Police, ADG Law & Order, Hathras DM PK Laxkar, among others by 12 October, reported ANI. The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped and murdered, allegedly by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village, was allegedly ‘forcibly cremated’ by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the wee hours on Wednesday, 30 September.