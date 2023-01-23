Alleging Conversion Bid, Mob at Meerut Varsity Harasses 2 South Korean Women

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the mob, Kumar said, adding that the police are currently trying to identify the accused persons.

"We have gotten in touch with the university's chief proctor, but he is currently out of town and so we have not been able to identify the accused yet," he said.

Conversion allegations: On the allegation of religious conversion, the police said that the two women, who are students from a South Korean university, had come to Meerut for tourism and did not have any aim to convert people. Further, no material pertaining to conversion was found on them.

The Meerut Police had earlier put out a tweet, saying, "Some foreign girls had come to visit the (CCS) university. Some youths deliberately asked them about their religion and made a video. Some people are wrongly spreading this video (saying) that they are propagating religion. This is totally wrong."

Has the university reacted? The university's registrar Dhirendra Kumar told The Indian Express that it was not yet clear whether the hecklers were students of the institution or outsiders.

He also said that the university will act if any student or union lodges a complaint with regard to the incident.