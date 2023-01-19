Muslim PG Student Thrashed in MP's Khandwa, Faces Sexual Assault Allegations

A 21-year-old student was brutally thrashed by a mob in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on 3 January, Tuesday, over allegations of sexual harassment, according to the local police. The incident was captured on video and has only surfaced now – almost two weeks later.

Who's he? The student has been identified as Shahbaz, a postgraduate student pursuing Masters in Computer Applications.

What is the police claiming? According to the police, Shahbaz had allegedly harassed a girl, following which he was attacked by the mob. The police added that two separate cases have been registered — one against against Shahbaz for assaulting the girl, and another against those who thrashed him.

Vivek Singh, Khandwa's Superintendent of Police, told The Quint Shahbaz couldn't identify any of the assailants, and hence, no names were mentioned in the FIR on that date.

"Initially, there was a girl who had complained against Shahbaz, accusing him of sexual assault and intimidation. A case was registered on her complaint. Later, some people took this man aside and thrashed him. We have registered two separate FIRs on both incidents. We have identified the people from the video – and necessary actions are being taken," SP Singh added.

What about the other FIR? In the video, several people are seen slapping Shahbaz before dragging him by his collar and beating him with rods. However, Shahbaz's family claimed that the charges against him are false – and that he was thrashed for being a Muslim.