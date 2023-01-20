DGCA Imposes Rs 30 Lakh Fine on Air India in Urination Case, Suspends Pilot

India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, 20 January, said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

What's more: The DGCA has also slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties.

The enforcement actions for violation of applicable norms come nearly two months after the incident, which took place on 26 November. It had come to the notice of the DGCA only on 4 January.

Action against the accused: On Thursday, Air India imposed a four-month flying ban on Mishra, who is currently in jail. Earlier, the airline had barred him from flying for 30 days.