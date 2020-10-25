Soumitra Chatterjee in a ‘Very Critical’ Condition: Reports

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is reportedly in a “very critical” condition. According to PTI, a doctor at the facility said the 85-year-old actor’s platelet count has dropped further in the last 24 hours, and he isn’t responding to any treatment. The acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on 6 October, after he tested positive for COVID-19. After testing negative for the infection a few weeks later, he was shifted to a non-COVID ICU.

The report also said that the urea and sodium levels in his blood has also gone up and his COVID-19 encephalopathy has deteriorated. “His organs like lungs and heart are working well and his blood pressure is normal but his consciousness is a cause of concern,” PTI quoted the doctor as saying.