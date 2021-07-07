Scindia, Sonowal & Paras To Be Among 43 Ministers To Take Oath Today: Report

A list of 43 prospective ministers in Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s first Cabinet reshuffle in his second term has been shared by news agency ANI on Wednesday, 7 July, which include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupendra, and more.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s first Cabinet reshuffle since his re-election will be officially announced at 6 pm on Wednesday and will see 43 ministers being sworn in.

According to ANI, the new Cabinet ministry will include Narayan Tatu Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Virendra Kumar, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Ramachandra Prasad Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pashu Pati Kumar Paras, Kiren Rijiju, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Kishan Reddy, Anurag Singh Thakur, Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Singh Patel, Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Darashana, and Vikram Jardosh.