Sonia Meets Opposition Leaders, Discusses Parliament Strategy

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 14 December, met with a band of Opposition leaders – including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and J&K National Conference head Farooq Abdullah – at her residence in New Delhi to deliberate over their strategy in the Parliament, news agency ANI reported.

DMK leader T R Baalu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were also among the leaders present at 10 Janpath.

Speaking to ANI after the congregation concluded, Abdullah said: