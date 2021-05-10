‘Must Take Serious Note of Setbacks’: Sonia on Cong’s Poll Results

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, 10 May, said that the party must take a ‘serious note’ of its performance in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.
Gandhi asked senior leaders and state incharge from Assam, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal to tell her why the party performed "well below" expectation.
“Poll results tell us we need to put our house in order,” she added.
The Congress was part of a winning alliance only in Tamil Nadu, bagging 18 of the 25 seats allocated to the party. In Kerala, amid a Left wave, the party managed to win 40 seats. However, in West Bengal and Assam, it failed to challenge the TMC and the BJP, respectively.
She also slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government over its handling of the surge in coronavirus cases, stating it has "abdicated its responsibilities”.
“But we know the Modi government has other priorities, pursuing grandiose projects against the force of public opinion and the face of widespread criticism. It is also a shame that the central government continues to discriminate against Opposition-ruled states,” she added.
Published: 10 May 2021,12:23 PM IST