'Solution to Pain of Partition Lies in Undoing It': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

“If we want to become a strong nation and contribute in the world’s welfare, the Hindu society will have to become capable,” said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat at a book launch event on Thursday, 25 November, reported The Indian Express.
“The only solution to the pain of Partition lies in undoing it,” said Bhagwat at a book launch of Vibhajan Kalin Bharat ke Sakshi (The Witnesses of Partition-Era India),written by Krishnanand Sagar.
The event, according to The Indian Express, was chaired by Shambhu Nath Srivastav, a retired judge of Allahabad High Court. According to a RSS statement, Bhagwat spoke about the 'genocide' of Hindus till date.
Quoting Bhagwat, the statements says that everyone should read history and accept its truth, adding that “this is India of 2021 and not of 1947. Partition has happened once, it won’t happen again. Those who think that way will face partition themselves.”
“Indian ideology is about taking everyone along. It is not about claiming to be right and proving others wrong,” said the RSS chief. “Contrary to this, the thought process of Islamic extremists is to prove others wrong and claim themselves to be right. This was the main reason for struggle in the past,” he added.
