Uttarakhand’s ‘Sinking’ Town Joshimath Declared Disaster-Prone Area

On Monday, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, said that the Joshimath area, a town in Uttarakhand, has been declared a disaster-prone area, with increasing land subsidence and cracks detected.

He added that two central teams including one from the Union Jal Shakti ministry, would arrive on Monday. He also said that a team set up by the centre will reach Joshimath on Tuesday. He was quoted by ANI saying, “Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee is monitoring the buildings that have developed cracks, tomorrow their team will also be visiting.”

Action taken so far...

Earlier on Monday, the district administration said that basic facilities at relief camps had been set up for the affected people, and these camps were being constantly inspected.